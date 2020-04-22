‘Tower Of God’ Episode 4 Live Stream Details Revealed, Spoilers; The Crown Game Continues

The Crown Game will continue in “Tower of God” episode 4. With Anak, Hatsu and Ship Leeso still in the game, it will be interesting to see who will face them in Test 4. Meanwhile, Bam has noticed a blonde girl in a hoodie. Is she Rachel?

This article contains spoilers from “Tower of God” episodes.

The new episode of “Tower of God” will start from where episode 3 concluded. The voluntary test – The Crown Game – will continue as Anak sits on the throne with the crown on her head.

In “Tower of God” episode 3, after the Red Door test, the next test is a bonus one.

Lee-Ro announces that the Crown Game test is voluntary and will not affect the future tests if any team chooses to opt out. However, the winner of the Crown Game will pass all upcoming tests automatically. The offer is too good to refuse and Anak, Hatsu immediately presses the buzzer to compete.

The objective of the Crown Game is fairly simple. Five teams go against each other at a time and each team tries to get access to the crown. The groups will get five minutes to do so. Once a member of the team gets the crown, he or she will sit on the throne while other members protect the crown from other players. The remaining teams will battle to get the crown from the winning team.

Anak, Ship Leeso and Hatsu enter the ring against Kon’s team. Anak beats them single-handedly with her whip-like weapon. During the episode, it is revealed that Anak is extremely powerful and Rak is excited to face her.

Meanwhile, towards the end of the episode, Bam notices a girl in a hoodie and she looks like Rachel.

“Tower of God” episode 4 will be available for live streaming on Crunchyroll. The simulcast episode airs Wednesday, (April 22). Currently, the episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.