‘Tower Of God’ Episode 4 Preview, Spoilers: She Wants Bam Dead

Rachel and her mysterious teammates are ready for the next round in “Tower of God” episode 4.

This article contains spoilers from “Tower of God” episodes.

Rachel’s teammate wants to kill everyone participating in the Crown Game. Shockingly, Rachel wants her to kill everyone including Bam. Is she the real Rachel or has she changed? Fans will find out in “Tower of God” episode 4.

Meanwhile, in episode 3, Bam sees Rachel and screams at her but she hides. He is surprised and cannot believe she would ignore him.

In the arena, Anak, Ship Leeso and Hatsu argue over who should wear the crown. According to Ship Leeso, the weakest member of the team should be on the throne.

Hatsu encourages Ship that he should believe in himself and believe that he is a good fighter. Ship is pumped up and ready to fight.

Elsewhere, Rak is eager to go out and battle Anak’s team, but Khun decides to sit out. Two teams decide to enter the arena. Ship is up against Hoh and Serena in the fight. And, Clocker and his teammates go after Hatsu but latter manages to fight them off.

One of the high points of episode 3 is the comedic chemistry between Hatsu and Ship. Some of the scenes are hilarious and Ship’s love towards Hatsu is adorable.

During the episode, fans also get to know Laroue, the guy who sleeps a lot. It is revealed that he is capable of using Shinsu. At one point, he throws a massive wave of Shinsu at Anak to throw her off the throne. This sudden attack angers Anak and Bam’s Black March starts to vibrate. Later, it is revealed that Anak is a princess of Jahad and her weapon is the Green April. She wants Bam to let go of the Black March as she feels he is unworthy of wielding it.

“Tower of God” episode 4 is scheduled to air Wednesday, (April 29) on Crunchyroll.