Townsville bong smoking video defended by girls

The family at the centre of a shocking video showing a teenager blowing drug smoke in the face of her two-year-old brother has bizarrely defended the incident.

Footage of a 17-year-old girl inhaling from a homemade marijuana bong and blowing the smoke into her two-year-old sibling’s face went viral on Facebook this week.

As the unsuspecting youngster stood up and tried to escape the plume of smoke, a roar of laughter sounded around the family home in Townsville, north Queensland.

Police have since confirmed the teenager was punished under the Youth Justice Act.

The bong smoker’s friend – who filmed the video on a mobile phone – defended the behaviour as just ‘a video’ after hundreds called for the toddler to be taken out of the family’s care.

In an Instagram post the young girl, who cannot be named because she is underage, hit out at her knockers in an expletive laden rant.

‘(All this) over a video, what the f**k man grow up. Youse are grown as motherf***ers and you picking on a 15 year old seriously, grow the f**k up lad,’ she wrote.

Unfortunately, the incident that occurred on April 24 is not believed to be a once off.

Other videos shared to social media show bongs being smoked inside the home and police attending the premises.

Locals who knew the family said home was well known along the street.

Queensland Police child protection and investigation unit detective senior sergeant Dave Miles said it was an ‘act of stupidity’.

‘I’d suggest there was a lacklustre response on the part of the teenager,’ he said, The Townsville Bulletin reported.

‘Quite frankly it was appalling… this is a teenager who through an act of stupidity and misguided belief it was humorous on her part, resulted in the child being exposed to unnecessary harm and behaviour.’

The video was shared widely on social media, with thousands responding of their horror at witnessing such a ‘heartbreaking’ incident.

‘They obviously have done this before as the child cowered before she even did it, like he was expecting it,’ one woman wrote.

‘The person filming and whoever thought it was funny enough to post and anyone else in that room should he charged also,’ another outraged viewer wrote.