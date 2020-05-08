Toyota RAV-4 sales surge as Australian car sales halve because of coronavirus

Australian car sales have halved for the first time ever but one stylish new four-wheel drive has defied the gloom to surge in popularity.

In April, the number of brand-new vehicles leaving the showroom plunged by 48.5 per cent compared with a year earlier, new Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries data showed.

With just 38,926 cars sold last month, this represented the biggest plummet in VFacts sales records going back to 1991.

Nonetheless, the Toyota RAV4 has defied the trend with its sales surging by 54.4 per cent last month, compared with the same period in 2019.

The fifth-generation SUV, available as a front-wheel drive or a 4WD, has overtaken the Ford Ranger ute to become Australia’s second best selling car, behind the Toyota HiLux.

It was the only car in the top ten not to suffer a sales plunge.

Even the HiLux, Australia’s bestseller every year since 2016, suffered a 35.4 per cent sales drop, compared with a year earlier.

The Toyota LandCruiser has cruised into third place but even then, its sales were 21.2 per cent weaker.

The Ford Ranger, usually No.2 on the sales charts, saw its sales almost halve, falling by 48.9 per cent to hit the No. 4 spot.

The Toyota Corolla, Australia’s bestselling car in 2015, also suffered a dramatic dive, with sales plunging by 50.8 per cent last month when compared with April 2019.

Unusually Holden, which won’t exist as a brand in Australia next year, had a No. 8 bestseller with the Colorado ute while Mazda didn’t feature at all in the top ten – despite the Mazda3 and CX-5 SUV usually making the cut.

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said coronavirus had kept buyers away from the showroom.

‘Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major influence on the April sales result, and reflects a downturn in the broader economy right across the country,’ he said.

In April, 38,926 cars were sold, a 48.5 per cent drop compared with 75,550 in April 2019.

It was the largest annual decline in records going back to 1991.

Year-to-date figures for April totalled 272,287 sales, down 20.9 per cent from 344,088 in 2019.