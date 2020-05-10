Tracey Cox reveals the best sex moves and positions for no-privacy lockdown

The kids are home schooling, your flatmate’s working in the loungeroom, your mum or grandmother are in the spare room: privacy is in short supply in many households during lockdown.

Which is why a lot of us are feeling sex deprived.

Happily, this is something that’s rather easily fixed with a little creative cunning and ingenuity.

Even the busiest households offer windows of opportunity – we all have to shower, sleep, go out for exercise or make a phone call at some stage or another.

Be ready to act the SECOND everyone else is otherwise occupied and you’ll be amazed what you can get away with.

Here’s the best places in the house to sneak sex – and the moves and positions to use when you’re there.

If you’ve got kids that may burst in at any moment and no lock on the door, you need a position that’s quick to unravel from if you’re interrupted.

Spoon sex is the obvious, which means you’ll already have done that a dozen times already, so try this instead.

Lie on your stomach with your legs together then get your partner to penetrate from behind (keeping your legs close, increases friction for both of you).

Make it interesting by cupping your pubic mound and labia with your hand. Then press your pelvis against the bed and grind against it, wiggling your fingers for extra clitoral stimulation.

You’ll orgasm faster and it’s easy for him to roll off and the two of you to pretend to be cuddling.

Any parents with small kids will understand that, yes, you might actually need to lock yourselves inside a roomy or walk-in wardrobe to get the privacy you need.

Once inside, you stand up, lean forward and put your hands on the wall or cupboard door in front of you. (Make sure it’s sturdy and you’re not likely to fall through it!)

You then lift your bottom high to allow your partner to enter from behind.

You have ten minutes private time – and could be rumbled at any minute.

Get away with murder by turning on Netflix and positioning yourselves on the sofa with a blanket over your laps. (This works best if you’re wearing a skirt or dress without knickers; he can unzip his jeans.)

You then sit on his lap, facing the telly, letting him penetrate from behind; hold the top of his thighs to balance yourself. Both of you keep your feet flat on the floor.

You can then ‘milk’ his penis, using your pelvic floor muscles to squeeze him rhythmically or move in small, circles against him.

Run the shower or bath to give you some cover noise, then sit on the sink. He stands in front and enters you standing, holding onto your hips or under the top of your thighs for stability.

Hold a quiet vibrator on your clitoris or hold your hand there and press against it for more stimulation. (While we’re on the topic of vibration: the spin cycle on your washing machine turns it into a seat-size vibrator. Use it to your advantage.)

The bathroom is often the one room in the house that has a lock on the door plus you can pretend he’s shaving while you’re having a shower or bath.

Keep it simple and safe (the slippery surfaces make shower sex far riskier than you think!).

You stand with legs far apart to ground yourself as much as possible, then lean forward and put either your flat hands or forearms (depending on how big the shower is) against the wall. He enters from behind, holding your hips.

It’s just the two of you and privacy isn’t a problem but boredom is?

Mix things up by putting a spin on the two most popular positions.

He lies on his back. Facing his feet, straddle his hips and lower yourself onto him. Then extend your legs backward and lower your torso down until your feet are next to his head and you’re lying on top of him.

You’re facing one way, he’s facing the other. His feet are near your head, your feet are near his.

Try slow thrusting and slide slowly back and forth.

Lie (instead of sitting or crouching) on top of him with your legs outside or inside his. Try him sitting in a chair with you on his lap or take more control by getting him to sit with legs straight out in front of him as you lower yourself onto his penis and sit with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

