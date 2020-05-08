Tradie accused of rape and locked in his cabin after a threesome on a cruise sues Royal Caribbean

27 SHARES Share Tweet

A tradesman who was locked in a ship cabin for nearly a week after being falsely accused of raping two teenage girls on a Schoolies cruise is suing Royal Carribbean for almost half-a-million dollars.

Daniel Rawlings, 32, was detained for six days on board the Explorer of the Seas when serious allegations were levelled against him during the ship’s voyage from Sydney to Vanuatu in November 2016.

Mr Rawlings told Sydney District Court last month he was detained by security and forced to stay in his cabin until the cruise ship arrived back in Sydney.

No charges were ever laid over the alleged rape.

Mr Rawlings is seeking $400,000 from Royal Caribbean for his treatment on board, reports the Wentworth Courier.

Rawlings was working at Manly’s Frost Air Conditioning when he booked a cabin on the cruise ship during Schoolies Week Cruise on November 10, 2016.

He was 28 at the time.

The air conditioning mechanic said he had already engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the teenagers on the third night, when he was told her friend had agreed to a threesome 24 hours later.

Mr Rawlings told the court it was a consensual act between the three, but revealed one of the girls had to leave midway through to be sick in the bathroom.

The girl had to be helped into the shower to be cleaned up before they continued having sex.

Rawlings told the court she was having fun.

‘Not while she was vomiting (but) she certainly enjoyed herself for all the other parts of the night,’ he said.

After the girls left, security took Mr Rawlings into custody until the cruise docked at Sydney.

During the six days, Mr Rawlings told the court he initially had no idea why he was being detained.

He refuted accusations he raped one of the girls, insisting he ‘was the victim’ under cross examination by Defence lawyer James Sheller.

Mr Rawlings said he was kept in a room in only a pair of shorts which he had to wash in a sink, before cruise staff eventually provided him a basic outfit from the gift shop.

He said it was distressing to be trapped inside the cabin while overhearing the screams of an angry woman outside his door who was claiming he had raped her daughter.

‘The security guard came in every 30 minutes or when he felt he had to come in,’ Rawlings told the court.

‘I was distressed. I woke in a panic many times even when the security guard wasn’t looking over me sleeping, I had dreams he was.’

The court was told he was under the influence of drugs during the cruise including using 3 to 4 grams of cocaine, Valium and 30 drinks a week.

He told the court he is now sober, after having a ‘spiritual awakening’ involving a telepathic experience with another young woman the New Year’s Eve following the cruise.

Police boarded the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship when it docked at Circular Quay in November 2016.

An investigation involving New South Wales wrapped up after four months and no charges were laid against Mr Rawlings.

The matter has been adjourned until next month.