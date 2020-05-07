Tragedy in Bondi as man’s body is found at the base of a cliff after plunging 40metres to his death

A man’s body has been found at the base of a cliff near Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The man is believed to have fallen 40 metres to his death in North Bondi before the grisly discovery was made at about 4pm on Monday.

A crime scene has been established near the site of the Bondi Waste Water Treatment Plant, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

The discovery was made by workers at the facility but the body is understood not to be that of a worker at the plant, a New South Wales Police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

The spokeswoman said police officers entered the facility to get access to the body.

It comes just months after a man died when he was swept off the rocks at the neighbouring Bondi Beach as huge swells hit the shore.

The 47-year-old man drowned after being swept off rocks by large swell at the north end of the famous Sydney beach about 5.30pm on February 15.

His wife, 45, was also washed into the ocean by a rogue wave but managed to climb back onto the rocks, however she suffered cuts and two broken toes in the process.

NSW Police said the couple were Russian tourists.