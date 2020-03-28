Tragic Loss: Brooklyn Public School Principal Dies From COVID-19 Complications

The Brooklyn principal who died due to complications from COVID-19 became the first known death of a public school staff tied to the worldwide pandemic.

City officials confirmed late Monday the death of 36-year-old Dezann Romain, the principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a transfer school located in Brownsville that caters to over-age and under-credited students, or those who have struggled in traditional high schools, said the New York Post.

The Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators relayed the news of Romain’s passing in a statement, while schools Chancellor Richard Carranza extended his heartfelt sympathies to the principal’s family and to the community she left behind.

“We’ll be there for the students and staff through whatever means necessary during this impossibly difficult time,” said Carranza, through ChalkBeat.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on the other hand praised Romain for her dedication, especially to the underprivileged.

“Too many in our society have written off the young scholars under her stewardship, but where others saw problems, she saw promise and potential.

“The loss of Principal Romain is particularly painful for the Brooklyn Democracy Academy family, our larger public school community and a borough grateful for her service,” Adams said.

Romain was promoted from assistant principal between 2016 and 2017, said the New York Post, citing public records.