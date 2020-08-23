Tragic schoolgirl, 15, who fell in river and was swept away in Storm Ellen pictured

The 15-year-old schoolgirl who fell into a swollen river and drowned while playing with friends during Storm Ellen has been named as tributes pour in for the youngster.

Schoolgirl Nicola Williams had been on the banks of the River Rhymney in Cardiff, when she fell into the fast-flowing water.

A friend had jumped into the river to try to save her, but Nicola was swept by the strong current.

Storm Ellen brought winds of up to 70mph yesterday, with a man in his 50s dying in Cornwall after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Emergency response teams raced to banks of the river on Friday evening after receiving a call.

And though they found Nicola within an hour, she could not be saved.

Her family were described as “devastated” at the tragic drowning on the riverbank – a popular spot for dog-walkers near the Rumney rugby club.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesman for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police can now confirm the name of the 15-year-old girl who died yesterday evening in Llanrumney as Nicola Williams of Trowbridge, Cardiff.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Her family have requested privacy at this sad time.”

On social media, friends paid tribute to Nicola after learning of her death.

One wrote: “Can’t believe what’s happened. I love you so much I will see you again soon.”

Another added: “RIP beautiful. Will be missed by loads. We all love you and we always will. You were taken to soon. Heaven has gained another angel.”

Witnesses described a multi agency operation on Friday afternoon, which included firefighters, paramedics, police and coastguard.

Search boats and a search helicopter were deployed and though the teenager was found she could not be saved.

One member of the public who was at the scene, said there were ‘dozens’ of emergency service vehicles, reports Wales Online.

Speaking at the time of the rescue mission, Dan Cooper, 22, from St Mellons, said: “I was driving down and saw two fire engines shoot past us. As we followed up the road we were told to move back and couldn’t get any closer.

“Everyone here is so worried. We haven’t seen anything like this before.”

Earlier one member of the public had said: “There is a huge sense of panic here especially now because more emergency services have arrived.”

Yesterday, a spokesman for South Wales Police said: “We were called today (Friday 21 August) at 5.20pm to a report of a girl in the river in Ball Lane, Llanrumney.

“We attended with a number of other emergency services and the police helicopter.

“At about 6.40pm a 15-year-old girl was located and despite the best efforts of emergency services she sadly passed away.”