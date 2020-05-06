Trailer loaded with containers of liquid nitrogen stolen from Co Cork farm

GARDAÍ IN EAST Cork are investigating the theft of five containers of liquid nitrogen from a farmyard.

The containers were stolen using a trailer that was also taken from the same farm with gardaí saying other farming machinery was also taken.

The robbery took place at the Killeagh farm the early hours of Tuesday 5 May, sometime between 1.00am and 7.30am.

Liquid nitrogen is colourless, odourless and tasteless but can cause burns when in contact with skin. There is also a risk of suffocation if the substance is released in a confined space. It is primarily used in farming as a fertiliser.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact them and have also asked anyone who may come across the containers not to interfere with them and to instead contact gardaí.