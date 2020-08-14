Train evacuated after it smashes into landslide day after tragic crash

Nineteen people have been evacuated from a train which became stuck following a landslide.

The train came to a halt between West Malling and Borough Green in Kent on Thursday evening.

Rescue attempts were hindered by localised flooding, Network Rail Kent and Sussex said.

Network Rail confirmed there were no injuries in the incident.

It added that staff would be working overnight to clear mud washed onto the tracks by the recent heavy rainfall.

British Transport Police Kent tweeted that they were arranging a coach for the 19 people who were led out of the train, adding: “This incident is likely to have an adverse effect on trains in the area for the next several hours.

“Please check before you travel!”

Train operator Southeastern said the line between Otford and Maidstone East was expected to be closed for the rest of the day after a “train struck some debris on the track”.

The incident comes after a train derailed near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday, leaving three people dead and six injured.

Following the fatal crash, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ordered Network Rail to carry out an immediate resilience check of any areas hit by recent storms.

He has also requested for the infrastructure operator to provide a full report about the whole UK network, with interim details to him by September.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Network Rail was warned about the network’s resilience to severe weather just four weeks ago.

An annual health and safety report by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said there were six times more flooding events on Britain’s railways in 2019-20 than during the previous 12 months.

It also noted a spike in landslips, demonstrating the “vulnerability” of the network.

The ORR found Network Rail’s plans to address climate change and extreme weather are “not keeping up with the frequency and severity of these events”.

Speaking when the report was published last month, HM chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said: “The last year saw significant increases in flooding, earthwork failures and trains striking trees on the line, which had a big impact on the number of delays on the network.

“It is so important that the sector employs best practice if we are to meet all the pressures on the network in the future and to make sure the railway plays its full role on climate change and reducing carbon emissions.”

In its response, Network Rail said the railway was designed for a temperate climate and is “challenged” by prolonged periods of high and low temperatures, storms and floods.

It added: “Our climate is changing and we’re seeing more and more of these types of incidents.

“We are acutely aware they must be addressed and we have drawn up comprehensive plans to do so.

“There is no quick fix but we will continue to review the way the railway operates in extreme weather and build resilience into all of our plans.”

Philip Sherratt, editor of magazine Modern Railways, told the PA news agency that an increasing number of landslips are “something that the railways are going to have to deal with”.

He said: “During the storms back in February and March, particularly in the south-east of England, there were several quite severe landslips and you had routes closed for a matter of weeks requiring repair.

“If you look back 10 years that’s not something that we really saw very much so I think there has definitely been a noticeable change in the frequency of these kind of incidents and some are easier to deal with than others.”