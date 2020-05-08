Trainer Matt Hampton divides the internet with his secret for making ‘perfect fluffy scrambled eggs’

A personal trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok has divided viewers with his recipe for ‘perfect scrambled eggs’, which he makes without oil, milk or butter by dropping whisked eggs into a pot of boiling water.

Matt Hampton is an online fitness coach from Adelaide who tailors healthy nutrition plans so people can enjoy their favourite food without consuming hidden calories.

He shared a video showing fans how to scramble eggs without adding fats, by whisking two eggs and stirring vigorously in boiling water for two minutes before straining them through a colander and seasoning with salt and pepper.

Mr Hampton said the technique is ‘an untold professional secret’ for light and fluffy scrambled eggs, which he learned from a chef in a top Melbourne restaurant.

Scrambled eggs are typically made by whisking eggs with a generous dash of full fat milk, then stirring rapidly in a saucepan coated with butter or oil until the mixture binds together.

But Mr Hampton said milk, butter and oil are all ‘extremely calorie dense’, which means even small portions contain a large number of calories.

Eating a diet rich in calorie dense foods can lead to weight gain if you are not doing sufficient exercise required to burn off what you are consuming.

The technique sparked debate among hundreds of viewers, with some calling it ‘life-changing’ and others declaring scrambled eggs are ‘always better with butter’.

‘Nah, give me back my traditional eggs,’ one man said.

‘I am not boiling scrambled eggs. Just no,’ said another.

One woman said Mr Hampton had just demonstrated how to make poached eggs without keeping the eggs intact, to which he replied: ‘It’s a poached scramble. Best of both worlds.’

But many were convinced and said they would use the technique to cut calories consumed in isolation.

‘I’d never have thought of this. After lockdown I am trying it this way!’ one woman said.

‘This is so smart, genius! I want to try it,’ said another.

One woman who already tried the trick said she ‘had to admit it’s actually really tasty’ without adding butter or milk.