Trampolines now the most sought after item after toilet paper or hand sanitiser

Trampolines have joined the list of the most sought after item in Australia during the coronavirus lockdown.

Demand for the popular backyard item has soared since the country was hit with tough social-distancing and travel restrictions n to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Desperate parents looking for ways to keep their kids occupied and away from screens while at home have turned to trampolines but stock is in short supply.

Mum Anna Dhue from Western Australia considers herself lucky that she got her hands on one of the last two trampolines left at her local store.

‘It’s been really great, it means that they can spend time outside. I can get things done around the place without them hassling me,’ she told ABC.

Suppliers say they are struggling to get their hands on stock with most coming from China.

Retailer Jacob Altes, who owns Toyworld in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, said he has sold out of trampolines and is unsure of when he can restock.

‘A number of other areas are trying to get a hold of stock and we can’t get it because the suppliers haven’t got it either, so we are a little bit behind the eight ball at the moment,’ he said.

Australian company Web and Warehouse imports trampolines from around the world.

Their stock has also run low with only larger and more expensive trampolines available for purchase.

Their sales and marketing director, Julie McRitchie, said the majority of trampoline stock came from China and due to the pandemic they were facing delays in production.

She is hoping for some stock to be replenished by late July.