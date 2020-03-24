Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Find Their Target Man, ‘In Talks’ With FC Barcelona’s Record Signing

Former Premier League champions Chelsea have found their target man for the upcoming summer transfer window and reportedly are “in talks” with FC Barcelona for the same.

Chelsea, who were banned from signing players for two transfer windows during the 2019-20 campaign but the Court of Arbitration for Sport cut that ban short from its original two years and legally authorized them to buy players in January. However, Chelsea did not make any additions to their squad this January but, this is about to change in summer.

According to news reports, Chelsea have recognized Philippe Coutinho as their main target man and the English club has already begun their talks with FC Barcelona. In January 2018, Barca signed Coutinho for a club-record fee reportedly worth $171 million, making him the world’s second most expensive player. Unfortunately, the player did not fit in Barca’s style of play and was loaned off for a season to Germany’s Bayern Munich ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

While there were rumors that Bayern Munich could keep Coutinho permanently but it is understood that the German club is not interested in doing soon, while Barca are keen on getting rid of the former Liverpool midfielder.

From 32 appearances for Bayern so far this season, Coutinho has scored nine goals and assisted another eight strikes. The Brazilian star also has his club franchise Inter Milan after him and Chelsea will have to do their homework well here to snatch the young midfielder.

At present, all the top-flight soccer leagues are suspended due to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak. While Spanish league, La Liga is supposed to resume from April 5, that looks unlikely as the Spanish government has put the country under lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

Even the Premier League, which was supposed to resume on April 4, has been pushed to April 30.

While FC Barcelona are currently on the top of the La Liga table, Chelsea are placed fourth in the Premier League table but are just three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.