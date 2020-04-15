Transfer Rumors: Jurgen Klopp Wants This $81M Defender To Partner Liverpool Star Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly desires Seville’s Diego Carlos to partner The Reds’ celebrity protector Virgi van Dijk following period.

In the last couple of seasons, Liverpool have actually seen the duo of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez companion van Dijk, that has been in red hot kind since his Merseyside arrival from Southampton in December 2017. For playing a significant role in Liverpool’s Champions League victory in 2018-19 period, van Dijk finished jogger’s up in the Ballon d’Or honor in advance of Cristiano Ronaldo. Also though it was Lionel Messi who won it, many thought the Dutchman deserved it more.

According to report, Klopp has identified Carlos as the “excellent enhance” to play alongside Van Dijk. The 27-year-old center-back has a launch provision of $81 million in his present contract with Sevilla.

It is recognized that Liverpool are not the only one chasing Carlos as Spanish publication Sport has actually reported that FC Barcelona have been preparing to sign the Brazilian centre-back “for a long time” currently. The Catalans think Carlos is a “full footballer,” who can aid them test for the Champions League once more. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has made it clear that he does not believe Barca, who last won the distinguished European title in 2015, can win another Champions League prize with the current side.

The Sport’s report has actually better mentioned that Barcelona are not happy to satisfy Carlos’ release stipulation yet instead, the Spanish titans are open to trade Ivan Rakitc to Seville as a component of the deal. The Croatian, who has begun simply 10 games for Barcelona this season, is open to returning to his former club, Seville.

Brazil’s Carlos, who has actually made as several as 31 looks for Seville this period, relocated to Spain from France’s Nantes for $16.8 m last summertime.

Presently, all the football organizations have actually been put on hold due to the coronavirus situation. While Barcelona are on the top of the La Liga table, Premier League leaders Liverpool are just 2 victories away from clinching their initial league title in 30 years.