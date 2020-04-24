Tributes paid to Irish woman who died in Australia crash on Sunday

AN IRISH WOMAN living in Australia described as a “beautiful soul” sadly died on Sunday after a crash in Darwin, Australia.

Rosanna Neff (33) was from Terenure in Dublin and had been living in Australia prior to her death.

On Sunday, the vehicle she was driving left the road, rolled a number of times and crashed into trees, according to a report from Northern Territory Police in Australia.

At around 10.30pm that night, police were on patrol when they came upon the crash on the Stuart Highway.

Emergency crews took Rosanna from the vehicle, but sadly she died from her injuries at the scene.

Family and friends offered their condolences to Rosanna on RIP.ie, describing her as having a “beautiful energy” and “surrounded by love everywhere she went”.

Detectives in Australia are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash at the weekend. They are looking to speak to witnesses of the crash in the area and anyone who interacted with Rosanna in the hours prior to her death.

She is said to be “sorely missed” by her family and friends in Ireland and abroad. A private funeral service will take place in Australia at a later date.