Tributes to boys in blue killed on duty

Amid pallbearers dressed in police blue, a man wearing army green probably had the toughest time at Constable Glen Humphris’ funeral.

Todd Robinson appeared in full military uniform, adorned with medals, at Friday’s service for his partner Const Humphris.

The pair had moved from NSW to Melbourne four years ago for Mr Robinson’s work with the army. Last year, Const Humphris joined Victoria Police and last week, he was one of four officers killed during a freeway traffic stop.

Mr Robinson previously described his partner as “bubbly, outgoing and loving”.

On Saturday, Const Humphris’s body will return to NSW, with a repatriation ceremony to be held at the border city of Albury.

Tributes from colleagues on Friday remembered the enthusiasm and passion Const Humphris brought to the force.

“(Young officers) will carry the hurt that comes from his loss,” Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt said.

“They will carry his memory and they will honour his memory every day that they serve.”

Constable Humphris was on placement as part of his probationary training when he was killed by a truck on a Melbourne freeway on April 22 along with Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Josh Prestney and Senior Constable Kevin King.

A service was also held on Friday for Sen Const King.

He had been with Victoria Police for six years and was described as “a caring, considerate, gentle and kind-hearted person”.

“A big softie who would do anything for absolutely anyone. He’d always be there,” his family had said in a statement.

The 50-year-old is survived by his wife, Sharron Mackenzie, and their three sons William, James and Henry.

“He changed the workforce for the better,” Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

“I saw stories about people he had taken their licence off them, who sent messages of support afterwards and thanked him for how he treated them.”

After the two officers’ funerals, colleagues formed a guard of honour at police stations across the state.

A funeral for Sen Const Taylor was held on Thursday and Const Prestney will be farewelled at Xavier College, his former school, on Monday.

Police flags across the state are flying at half mast and the Melbourne police academy is lit in blue each evening to recognise the sacrifice of officers.

Two men have been charged over the officers’ deaths.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, a maximum of 10 people can attend each funeral, and the services have been live-streamed to family, friends and colleagues.

A public state memorial service will be held once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.