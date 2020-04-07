Triple P COVID-19 online resource for parents to stay calm and in control.

A special COVID-19 online parenting resource has been launched to help parents cope more effectively with the unique challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Queensland and Triple P International resource is available now for parents who need support.

It has been developed by Director of UQ’s Parenting and Family Support Centre and founder of Triple P Positive Parenting Program, Professor Matthew Sanders and Associate Professor Vanessa Cobham from UQ’s School of Psychology.

“Parents are under enormous pressure with families all under the one roof, juggling work, school and maintaining a household, as well as dealing with the emotions brought about by the constant updates and messages,” Professor Sanders said.

“A new COVID-19 online resource has been added to the Triple P Online program giving practical steps and strategies to help parents reduce stress and cope with changes such as uncertainty, financial stress, trying to home-school, working at home and upsetting news reports.”

Professor Sanders said it was important that families work together to create solutions in these challenging times.

“The online resource will give parents strategies to cope with these emotions to avoid damaging relationships with their kids.

“It also provides tips and strategies to help children manage their own feelings to stay emotionally resilient.”

For parents of children from birth to adolescents, the online resource is free for all parents in Queensland.

It will be updated progressively in response to new parenting challenges over the next few weeks to months.

“Top parenting tips for parents and caregivers in uncertain times” is a printable download available for parents to refer back to at any time to help with difficult situations that may arise.

Professor Sanders’ top five tips are to reassure your children that family is number one, take care of yourself, establish a daily routine, stay connected outside of the home and set realistic expectations for yourself and your children.

“It’s important parents don’t put too much pressure on themselves by searching for the perfect solution, allow themselves to make mistakes and to remember this stage will pass.”

Provided by

University of Queensland