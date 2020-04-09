Troye Sivan Responds To Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ Rendition, Fans Call For New Collab

“Legends supporting legends” is exactly what fans are saying about Troye Sivan’s recent response to Ariana Grande’s throwback cover of her own song.

The two pop singers praised each other via Twitter Sunday over their mutual love and admiration. It all started when Grande posted a video of herself singing a rendition of “My Everything,” from her 2014 studio album of the same name. The clip shows a side-by-side of Grande singing, while her frequent co-writer and music producer Tommy Brown plays the piano to accompaniment, Billboard reported. The “7 Rings” singer said her intent was to send everyone some “virtual love.”

The 24-year-old South African-born Sivan then decided to “try to sing along” by posting a snippet of himself harmonizing with a portion of the video. Grande was so flattered that she re-posted the video, saying “oh my god i love u so much it hurts.” Two minutes later, she tweeted at Sivan again telling him to hop on FaceTime.

Sivan’s post comes after his and Grande’s initial Twitter interaction, where he praised the 26-year-old “Boyfriend” singer and expressed his fascination with her voice. “Can you [expletive] imagine opening your mouth and THIS comes out,” he wrote initially about her musical rendition. She responded by mirroring his praise saying, “hello same to u my fine sir.”

Fans of the two pop singers began immediately responding to the interaction by requesting a cover of their song, “Dance To This” from June 2018, asking for a “2.0” version and new “collab.”

Grande has been posting a variety of quarantine content to keep her fans happy. On March 19, she shared a video of herself covering another song, this time, “I Believe In You And Me” by Whitney Houston. On March 30, she pleased fans by showing off her naturally curly, dark hair, which is rarely ever seen. And on Sunday night, prior to her interaction with Sivan, she and her longtime friend and former “Victorious” co-star Liz Gillies acted out a scene from Adam Sandler’s 1998 comedy “The Waterboy,” where Grande played Sandler’s part dressed in a blazer.

