Troye Sivan Tells Lil Nas X ‘Welcome Back’ On Twitter After April Fools’ Prank

Lil Nas X is “back” and Troye Sivan was right there to welcome him.

The 20-year-old rapper decided to pull a small prank on Twitter Wednesday for April Fools’ Day by joking about his sexuality, as noted by Billboard.

About 10 minutes after telling his fans he was “never gay,” he followed up his first tweet with the message, “ok I’m gay again,” which caught the attention of fellow musical artist Troye Sivan. Sivan, who has been openly gay for the majority of his career, according to Rolling Stone, teased him by replying, “Welcome back,” followed by the hands raised emoji.

The “Panini” singer is clearly aware that his sexuality has been a point of intense debate over the past year since he first confirmed he was gay in 2019.

“…It was like, I don’t want to just live my entire life – especially how I just got to where I’m at, just like not doing what I want to do,” he told BBC News last July of his decision to come out.

As a black man in both the hip-hop and country music communities, Lil Nas knows a large majority of his fan base may not approve of his sexuality, but he refuses to let that bother him.

“I’m not angry… because I understand how they want that reaction,” he said. “So I’m just going to joke back with them.”

And joke he does. During his April Fools’ Day prank, he responded to a user that commented on his initial post that “coming out as straight is so brave.” The artist jokingly replied, “it’s hard but somebody has to take a stand…”

Most of Lil Nas X’s Twitter presence consists of his own sarcastic tweets and snippets of dry humor, including trolling replies to fans and other celebrities. The “Old Town Road” singer recently shared a fake news tweet that claimed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and joked the headline even scared him.