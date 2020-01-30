Trudeau casts doubt over Canada covering huge costs of Meghan & Harry -‘Not entirely sure’

CANADIAN Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cast doubt over whether Canada will cover the huge security costs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will split their time between the UK and Canada after the Queen gave her blessing for the royal couple to live a “more independent life” following the showdown meeting in Sandringham on Monday afternoon. In a statement, Her Majesty insisted Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, want to become financially independent, however, the finer details of their future roles will be finalised during a “period of transition”. The couple’s round-the-clock security which is a reported £500,000, has been one of the major talking points.

The Canadian Prime Minister said “there are discussions going on” and at this moment he is “not entirely sure what the final decisions will be”. Mr Trudeau was asked whether Canadian taxpayers would cover the costs during an interview with Global News. He said: “That is part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on. “We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, what the dispositions are and those are decisions for them.

“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have.” Mr Trudeau, 48, also said the Canadian Government has not been involved “up until this point” on the royals move across the Atlantic and insisted Meghan and Harry still have a lot to sort out. He added: “There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the royal family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have.

“We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well.” Canada’s finance minister, Bill Morneau, also played down any contact between the Government and the Royal Household but insisted Canada does have a role to play as it is a member of the Commonwealth. Mr Morneau said: “No, we haven’t spent any time thinking about this issue.

“We obviously are always looking to make sure, as a member of the Commonwealth, we play a role. We have not had any discussions on that subject at this time.” Meghan and Harry hold Canada in a special place in their hearts and spent six weeks over the festive period on Vancouver Island. The Duchess of Sussex also lived in Toronto while filming US legal drama Suits and the couple made their first official public appearance in the city during the Invictus Games in September 2017.



