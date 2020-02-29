Trump appoints disputed Republican elected head of intelligence

The leader of the Democratic opposition in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, denounced this appointment. John Ratcliffe is notably criticized for his lack of experience.

Donald Trump persists and signs. The American president appointed, on Friday, February 28, one of his fervent supporters, the elected republican John Ratcliffe, at the head of the American intelligence services. A little over six months ago, however, he had been forced to give up giving him this delicate job.

The president announced on Twitter the appointment of this 54-year-old member of the House of Representatives as director of intelligence (DNI). “John is an exceptional man of great talent”, he assured.

I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Leader of the Democratic Opposition in Congress Nancy Pelosi denounced the appointment, arguing that the President is in the process of “to ignore serious reservations” and left “politics and not patriotism, guiding national security”.

Donald Trump had already announced in early August his intention to promote him to this post responsible for supervising and coordinating the activities of the CIA, the NSA and 15 other intelligence agencies. But this former mayor of a wealthy suburb of Dallas, and federal prosecutor for just one year, in 2007, had been criticized in particular by the Democratic opposition, because of his lack of experience and his devotion to the president.

He had also been accused of exaggerating certain feats of arms and, even in the Republican ranks, enthusiasm had been measured. The Republican billionaire had finally given up on choosing John Ratcliffe, denouncing in passing “the very unfair way” which he had been treated by the media.

“The last time his appointment was considered, serious questions had been raised by both parties”, recalled Democratic Senator Mark Wagner. “I have a hard time seeing what has changed since” asserted in a press release the elected official, number two of the Senate Intelligence Committee. John Ratcliffe has yet to be confirmed by the Senate, where Republicans are the majority. Leader of the Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer called on them to join their voices with that of the opposition to reject his candidacy.