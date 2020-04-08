Trump blames Warren & DNC for Sanders ending campaign, INVITES ‘Bernie people’ to the Republican Party

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to invite Bernie Sanders supporters to the Republican Party after the Senator dropped out of the presidential race. Trump also blamed Sanders’ exit on Elizabeth Warren and the Democrats.

“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!” the president tweeted shortly after it was announced Sanders was suspending his presidential campaign, clearing the way for Joe Biden to earn his party’s nomination.

Sanders ended his campaign with a total of 914 delegates, compared to the 1,217 earned by Biden.Trump added Sanders’ campaign ended “just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco,” referring to the Vermont senator’s other failed bid for the Democrat Party’s nomination in 2016.

The president ended his tweet by inviting “the Bernie people” to the Republican Party.

“The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” he wrote.

With Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign, it’s all but official that the Democrat establishment got the candidate they wanted in Joe Biden, as well as the candidate President Trump will destroy in [email protected] statement: pic.twitter.com/dRxVhjHL8E — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) April 8, 2020

Though Trump and Sanders agree on little politically, both hold aggressive trade policies that serve to protect domestic industries and jobs.

“I like Bernie. He is the one person that, on trade, he sort of would agree (with me) on trade. I am being very tough on trade. He is tough on trade. The problem is he doesn’t know what to do about it,” Trump told the press last year about the senator.

