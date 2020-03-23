Infosurhoy

Trump Cancels Standardized Testing For Elementary, HS; Suspends Student Loans For 60 Days

President Donald Trump said that the Department of Education will cease to enforce standardized testing requirements for elementary and high school students this year.

Trump stated the students’ experience with the schools constant opening and closing amid the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the declaration saying that the students are “going through a lot”, The Boston Herald reported.

He also said that his administration waived all interest on federally held student loans and that he has instructed Besty DeVos, Education Secretary to inform federal lenders to allow the suspension of borrowers’ student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days.

