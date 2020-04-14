WASHINGTON, April 5 – U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday he would certainly do “really considerable tolls” if the oil rate remains the way it is, although including that he did not think he would certainly need to.

A month-long rate battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia versus the background of the unique coronavirus break out has actually cut the cost of Brent unrefined oil to about $32 a barrel, down from around $65 at the end of in 2014. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Tom Hogue)