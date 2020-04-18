Trump Describes Coronavirus Test Experience: ‘I Didn’t Like What Was Happening’

President Donald Trump detailed his experience of undergoing a test for coronavirus. During a meeting with the governors Thursday (April 16), Trump reportedly revealed he didn’t like what was happening while he was getting the swab.

“I was a victim of the first test, meaning I had to go through it,” Trump said. “I called it an operation, not a test.”

He further described the process of the test and said the swab had to go up the nose “and hang a right at your eye.”

Trump took the test in March after some of the guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort were infected. The president also met with a delegation from Brazil and some of the members were later revealed to be positive for coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence also told the press in March that the coronavirus test was “kind of invasive.” He described the experience as quick but not comfortable. Like the president, Pence’s test was negative.

Trump’s revelation came in light of the fact that millions of Americans have yet to get tested for coronavirus. It came as the president told the governors that some states may soon reopen and return to normal.

“Encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country,” the president said. But he also acknowledged that the virus infection might flare-up “sometime in the fall.”

Public health officials have previously warned of the failure to do rigorous testing across the states, which could help the U.S. carefully plan the next phases of tackling this pandemic.

“We have an enormous lack of manufacturing capability for testing kits themselves,” said Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., reportedly told the president, per the New York Post. Inslee said his state’s 160 nursing homes have had COVID-19 cases.

“I don’t think we can get back to normal unless you develop a vaccine,” Gov. Gary Herbert, R-Utah, said. “You’ve got to wait and give people the confidence to go out without infection. So, we need to have an all hands on deck approach.”

The president told the governors there are expected 5.1 million swabs for delivery at the end of April and that vaccines were “coming along really well” with several companies doing the trials.