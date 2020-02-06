Trump embarrassment: Palestinians say Trump’s new plan is ‘biggest scam in modern history’

THE Chief Palestinian diplomat to the UK has slammed President Trump’s Middle East peace plan as “one of the biggest scams in modern history” and the realisation of the “Greater Israel project”.

The US President launched his vision for the Middle East at the White House on Tuesday, alongside the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The main features of the plan envisage establishing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital, as well as recognising the vast majority of Israeli settlements on occupied territory as part of the country. In addition, the Jordan valley, which makes up a third of the West Bank, would be transferred to Israeli ownership.

As a form of compensation, Palestinians are to be offered land in the desert near Gaza. Appearing on the BBC’s Newsnight on Tuesday, Husam Zomlot said: “There was no plan, there was no deal proposed today. It was one of the biggest scams in modern history. It is just a scam.” Mr Zomlot suggested that this “political theatre” was cooked up to divert attention from the domestic problems that both Trump and Mr Netanyahu currently face. The US President is embroiled in an impeachment trial, while the Israeli Prime Minister could be prosecuted for corruption, if he loses the upcoming election.

Pressed by Emily Maitlis on whether he had actually read and studied the details of the proposals, the diplomat replied that the US administration had never intended to engage seriously with the Palestinians and their agenda. He said: “I was in Washington in 2017, President Abbas met President Trump four times in a matter of weeks. “We met his team thirty two times, even more, Kushner, Greenblatt and the others, and all of a sudden we get a phone call from the State Department that our mission is shuttered. “This is not an administration that is really interested in engaging Palestinians.”

Mr Zomlot argued that Mr Kushner’s plan was only ever about realising the dreams of Israel’s ultra nationalists to build a a larger Israeli state. He explained: “From the beginning this was a process of unleashing the ‘Greater Israel Project’. “This was about endorsing the Settler movement. No wonder what you saw today in that hall, only the extreme ultra nationalist elements of Israel, the Settler leader were in that audience.” Trump claimed that the plan represented a ‘big step’ towards peace and said that he “was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems.”

The US President argued that the Palestinians would benefit economically from the plan’s provisions. He said it would lead to one million new jobs for Palestinians over the next 10 years, as well as an investment of $50 billion in the new state. Mr Netanyahu hailed the proposal as “a great plan for Israel, it’s a great plan for peace”.

The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who played a key part in devising the plan, called the proposals a ““huge advancement in the peace process” because he said that for the first time Israel has delineated territorial concessions. However, the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, slammed the deal as “a conspiracy” that would be rejected, while the Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhr described the document as worthless. He said: “Palestine will prevail, and Trump and the deal will go to the dustbin of history.”