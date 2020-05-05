Trump, Fauci see hope with Gilead’s drug in coronavirus…

WASHINGTON, April 29 – President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted reports that Gilead Science Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir might help fight the coronavirus as good news, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data on remdesivir shows a drug can target the novel coronavirus.

Fauci, though, told reporters during the White House meeting with Trump that the data needs to be further analyzed. Trial data for the drug will likely be announced later on Wednesday at a White House task force briefing, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)