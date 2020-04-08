Trump invokes Defense Production Act to stop export of…

WASHINGTON, April 3 – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order directing his administration to stop N-95 face masks and other personal protective equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic from being exported to other countries.

In a statement, Trump said his order under the Defense Production Act “is another step in our ongoing fight to prevent hoarding, price gouging, and profiteering by preventing the harmful export of critically needed PPE.” (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)