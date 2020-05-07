Trump says the US will have a COVID-19 vaccine ‘by the end of the year’

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that there would be a coronavirus vaccine in the US by the end of the year, the fastest timeline he has given to date, and that he ‘didn’t care’ where it came from so long as it worked.

‘We are very confident that we are going to have a vaccine by the end of the year.

‘We think we’ll have a vaccine by the end of this year. And we’re pushing very hard. We’re building supply lines now and we don’t even have the final vaccine,’ Trump said.

He pointed to Johnson & Johnson as one company making a dent. ‘Many companies, I think, are close,’ he told Fox News hosts in a virtual town hall and said the US was working with the UK and Australia to develop it.

Admitting that it didn’t sound like his usual ‘America First’ rhetoric, Trump answered, ‘I don’t care,’ when asked how he would feel if another country developed a successful vaccine first.

‘I really just want to get a vaccine that works,’ the president said.

Trump’s timeline for a vaccine is faster than any that has been given so far. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House coronavirus expert, said last week that ‘hundreds of millions of doses’ could be available by January.

The government is currently funding at least three vaccine development trials to try to fast track the solution.

He also blamed China for the global pandemic, repeating his earlier claims that COVID-19 escaped a lab in Wuhan and that Chinese officials made a ‘big mistake’ in trying to ‘cover up’ how deadly it was, and admitted that as many as 100,000 Americans would die from it.

‘We’re going to lose anywhere from 75-, 80- to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing. We shouldn’t lose one person over this. This should’ve been stopped in China,’ he said.

As of Monday morning, more than 68,000 Americans had died and more than 1,185,000 had been infected with the virus.

Trump – who is gearing up for another election – also said that Democrats would rather see the country suffer and blame him for it than allow him to take credit for any kind of success in the fight against the virus.

During the two-hour Q&A, where Americans asked Trump questions via video, he was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for the last 30 minutes.

Hope Hicks, Trump’s longtime aide who recently rejoined the White House, and new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were seen at the president’s side during commercial breaks.

The president’s new press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, was also on hand.

Throughout the town hall, he came back to his claim that the coronavirus vaccine was coming in 2020.

He added that the U.S. was working alongside Australia and also the United Kingdom, and brought up Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who became extremely ill from COVID-19.

‘He thought it was over, it was vicious,’ Trump said.

The president said he wasn’t worried about people volunteering for vaccine trials.

‘No, because they’re volunteers,’ Trump said.

‘They know what they’re getting into,’ he added, calling those who sign up ‘good people.’

The president said he’d like to see therapeutics, too, that would work to cure patients who have COVID-19.

‘I would rather have therapeutics, something to make people better, not a cure, at least a therapeutic,’ Trump said.

Most recently, the Federal Drug Administration authorized the use of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir for COVID-19 cases.

The president also continue to tout the anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

He pushed back when Baier mentioned some of hydroxychloroquine’s side effects. ‘They’re bragging about it,’ Trump said of the success doctors in other countries have seen using hydroxychloroquine.

He then used that moment to attack his political opponents.

‘Here’s what we’ve been reduced to in this country,’ Trump began. ‘The Democrats, the radical left, whatever you – would rather have people, I’m going to be very nice, I’m not going to say die – would rather see people not get well because they think I’m going to get credit, if hydroxychloroquine works.’

‘I have nothing to do with hydroxychloroquine,’ the president went on, mentioning how some media reports suggested he owned the company that makes the drug. ‘Other than, if it worked, it would be great.’

Trump also used his time at the Lincoln Memorial to go after the press – and compare the two leaders’ shoddy press coverage, in the president’s view.

The president was asked by a supporter, who said her family, prayed for him every day, about his ‘manner and presentation.’

‘Why do you use descriptive words that could be classified as bullying and why do you not directly answer the questions asked by the press and instead speak of past success and generally ramble?’ she asked, asking him to stop.

Trump said he had to act this way because nearly 100 per cent of the White House press corps was ‘hostile.’

‘Look I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen.

‘The closest would be that gentleman right up there,’ the president said, pointing to the massive Lincoln statue. ‘I believe I am treated worse,’ he added.

The president described the questions asked by reporters in the briefing room as ‘disgraceful.’

‘And if I was kind to them, I would be walked off stage,’ he said.

Trump mentioned how boaters in Florida were out earlier Sunday with all sorts of Trump signs.

‘We have tremendous support, but the media, they might as well be in the Democrat Party,’ the president said.

The president, again, showed support for the protesters that have shown up to state capitols, a number of them sporting Trump gear.

‘And those are meaningful demonstrations,’ Trump pointed out to the Fox News Channel hosts.

And at the top of the program, he talked about how ‘probably everybody’s scared.’

‘I’ve never seen death like this, I’ve never personally experienced anything like this,’ Trump said of COVID-19.

He pointed out that he had known people who had gotten the flu all of his life.

‘I was lucky I never had the flu, then I came here, and they wanted to give me a flu shot, I said, “I don’t want to a flue shot,’ but they have to give it,’ he said, seemingly of a discussion he had with the White House doctor once he became president.

‘I’ve known people that had the flu all my life, nobody ever died,’ Trump said.

While drawing comparisons between the two viruses in the past, Trump did no such thing Sunday night.

‘I’ve lost three friend,’ the president said. ‘One a very good friend, a very successful man, New York guy, employed a lot of people – they were all crying over his death, Staney Chera.’

Chera passed away from COVID-19 complications at the age of 78 in mid-April.

He was a fellow New York real estate investor.

‘He went to the hospital, he calls me up, he goes, “I tested positive,” I said what are you going to do? “I’m going to the hospital.” I’ll call you tomorrow,’ Trump said, recalling their conversation.

‘I call the hospital, he’s in a coma,’ Trump said. ‘I know a lot of people who had the flu, they were never in a coma.’

Trump called it a ‘horrible thing’ that the country is fighting.

‘This thing is vicious, it can take you out, it can take you out very strongly,’ the president said.

Donald Trump suggested that the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe is the result of a ‘horrible mistake’ made by China and that Chinese officials tried to cover it up.

The president continued to point the finger at Beijing and fueled growing suggestions that COVID-19 spread from a Wuhan laboratory before snowballing into a worldwide pandemic.

His fiery remarks at Sunday’s Fox News virtual town hall meeting at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was a ‘significant amount of evidence’ the disease had escaped.

Trump also said there was enough evidence to prove President Xi Jinping’s regime misled the global community.

‘Well, I don’t think there’s any question about it. We wanted to go in, they didn’t want us to go in. Things are coming out that are pretty compelling. I don’t think there’s any question,’ the president said Sunday.

‘Personally, I think they made a horrible mistake, and they didn’t want to admit it,’ he added.

His comments came as a Department of Homeland Security report shared on Sunday revealed US officials believe China ‘intentionally concealed the severity’ of the pandemic in early January and hoarded medical supplies.

The four-page report dated May 1 that was obtained by the Associated Press notes that China downplayed the virus publicly but increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies.

The document accuses China of covering their tracks by ‘denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data.’

It lends weight to a leaked dossier drawn up by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance which describes how Beijing made whistleblowers ‘disappear’, destroyed early virus samples and scrubbed the internet of any mention of the disease in the early stages.

In Sunday’s virtual town hall, Trump said that China failed to admit their mistake in refusing to accept global aid.

‘We wanted to go in, but they didn’t want us there.

‘Even World Health wanted to go in – they were admitted but much later, not immediately.

‘They made a mistake, they tried to cover it, like a fire…They couldn’t put out the fire,’ Trump said.

He condemned the Communist nation for not alerting global leaders on the severity of the outbreak while continuing to allow flights to exit China.

‘What they really treated the world badly on, they stopped people from going into China but they didn’t stop people from going into the USA and all the rest of the world.’

‘They knew they had a problem, I think they were embarrassed by the problem,’ Trump added.

When asked about President Xi, Trump said ‘I’m not going to say anything’ but ‘this should never have happened’.

He also lashed out at the World Health Organisation for siding with China and blindly regurgitating its ‘wrong’ information.

The president branded the UN agency’s handling of the emergency a ‘disaster’ and said the US had been ‘foolishly’ pouring funding into its coffers.