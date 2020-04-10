Trump says thousands of military to be sent to help…

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

WASHINGTON, April 4 – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

“We’re going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help,” Trump said in a daily briefing with reporters.

He added that 1,000 military personnel are being sent to New York City, including military doctors and nurses.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Makini Brice; writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Richard Chang)

