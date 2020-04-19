Trump slams ‘rude & nasty’ Dems admitting Covid-19 cooperation bad between parties

Donald Trump slammed Democrats for a “rude and nasty” phone call with the vice president over the Covid-19 pandemic, and theorized nothing will satisfy them as they try to “fool” America in November’s election.

“No matter what you do for the Do Nothing Democrats, no matter how GREAT a job you are doing, they will only respond to their Fake partners in the Lamestream Media in the negative, even in a time of crisis,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

He added that his working relationship with Democrats during the Covid-19 pandemic has been “even worse” than before and revealed senators held a “rude and nasty” conference call with Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, on Friday where little progress was made.

“He gave them everything that they would have wanted to hear in terms of gaining ground on the CoronaVirus, but nothing that anyone could have said, including ‘it’s over,’ could have made them happy,” the president vented.

“They were RUDE and NASTY. This is their political playbook, and they will use it right up to the election on November 3rd,” he continued, adding that “America will not be fooled!!!”

Some lawmakers have expressed just as much animosity over the talk as the president. Maine Sen. Angus King (I) said he has “never been so mad about a phone call” in his life.

A point of contention appears to be Trump’s desire to begin rolling back stay-at-home orders and reopening the US economy next month, while many Democrats insist more Covid-19 testing must be done first.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) tweeted after the call that she is concerned “the administration still doesn’t have a plan to track daily testing capacity in every lab in the country, publicly release that data, and put forward a plan and timeline for identifying gaps.”

Various governors, such as New York’s Andrew Cuomo, continue to insist more thorough testing and tracing of the virus is needed before they consider reopening their states and easing back lockdown orders, while places like Texas, Minnesota, and Florida have already begun dropping restrictions as more and more citizens take to demonstrating and protesting against the measures.

