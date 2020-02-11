Trump snub: Pelosi humiliated as US President REJECTS handshake at State of Union address

DONALD TRUMP snubbed a handshake with Democrat house speaker, Nancy Pelosi, live on television.

Trump is currently giving his State of the Union Address to US politicians as well as to those at home. Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats most powerfully positioned politician and house speaker, was humiliated by him as he snubbed her open handshake.

It comes as Ms Pelosi led the recent impeachment charges against the president. Many took to Twitter to react to what they saw as the ultimate Trump snub. One user wrote: “She doesn’t deserve his acknowledgment.” Another said: “She doesn’t deserve any respect from our president.”

A separate was made up by the action, and wrote: “Just saw you snub STUTTERING PELOSI!! “She went for handshake and she got the back of your head! “Love you President Trump!” Despite this, many were quick to denounce the move. :

One user said: “This ‘man’ is beyond despicable. “Also, he has a wicked lisp and nasal, slow, heavy breathing cadence going on.” Another: “You’re a real piece of “work” for snubbing a handshake from Madam Speaker…you childish punk.”

Trump has talked about several issues during his speech. Some of the topics include the economy, housing, education among other things. Trump also paid tribute to select members of the audience.

Another user said: “She doesn’t deserve a handshake from our POTUS after her abhorrent leadership.” A seperate person wrote: “The last thing she deserves is a handshake.” Another said: “Hey Nancy Pelosi, how was that handshake? Trump had tried to work with you and the rest of the Do Nothing Democrats and you all refused. Stfu and hold you promise to resign when Trump is acquitted.”