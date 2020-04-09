Trump speaking with sports commissioners

President Donald Trump was scheduled to participate in a conference call at noon ET Saturday with the commissioners from major American sports leagues.

The NFL’s Roger Goodell, NBA’s Adam Silver, NHL’s Gary Bettman and MLB’s Rob Manfred were among those expected to join the call.

According to ESPN, the invitees also include the PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan, WNBA’s Cathy Engelbert, Don Garber from MLS, and NASCAR’s Jim France or John Middlebrook, as well as Dana White of the UFC and Vince McMahon from WWE.

The leaders are expected to discuss the present and future impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sports landscape.

–Field Level Media