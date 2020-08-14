Trump vows to scrap payroll tax if he wins election – saving families $5k a year

Donald Trump has vowed to permanently eliminate the payroll tax if he wins the November election – claiming it will save American families as much as $5,000 a year.

The US president said he would, however, not touch social security which would be paid using the general fund.

“We will be terminating the payroll tax after I hopefully get elected,” he said on Wednesday.

“What we’ll be doing if we do that, we’ll get it approved by Congress and take the money from other places other than social security.

“We will not take it from social security in any way, shape or form.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House he went on to say: “It’s both a company cut and an employee cut.

“It very much incentivises people to go back to work and work hard and the company to hire people back.

“We’ve had some of the economic minds say that’s the most important cut, the best cut you could do.”

It comes days after he promised to unilaterally suspend payroll taxes and extend expired coronavirus unemployment benefits.

That announcement followed the collapse of negotiations with congressional Democrats on a broad pandemic aid package on Friday.

He said he would sign an executive order implementing the measures, suspending student loan repayments and rental housing evictions in coming days if no deal is reached.

It would be retroactive to July 1 and extend through the end of 2020, with a possible extension into next year if he is re-elected.

The global pandemic has taken a particularly heavy toll on the United States, where it has killed more than 160,000 people and thrown tens of millions out of work.

The deferral would, however, not directly help unemployed Americans who don’t pay the tax when not in work, while for those in employment it is essentially an interest-free loan that must be repaid to the government.

Trump initially played down the disease’s threat and has drawn criticism for inconsistent messages on public health steps such as social distancing and masks.

More than 300 US mayors this week, meanwhile, sent a letter to Trump requesting $250 billion in direct federal aid to cities across the country.

US state governors of both parties have asked Congress for another $500 billion.