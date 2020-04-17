Trump Wants His Name On Coronavirus Stimulus Checks, Causing Possible Delay

Americans began getting the first series of coronavirus stimulus payments from the government this week via direct deposit. Many, however, will be getting their money via paper check – and while these people were already expected to have to wait the longest, that wait might be extended slightly after President Donald Trump insisted his name be printed on every check sent out.

According to a Treasury Department official who spoke with NBC News, the president’s name will be featured on the checks, but it won’t be his signature. Critics of Trump’s request have claimed that printing his name will lead to several days of additional delay before the checks can be sent out.

The Treasury Department, however, has said this isn’t true. As one official stated, the checks “are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned, there is absolutely no delay whatsoever.”

Officials have said they expect the first series of paper checks to be sent out next week.

In March, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion bill aimed at providing economic relief for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This includes allocating up to $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child.

Among those criticizing Trump over this move is the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub Jr. In a tweet, Shaub accused Trump of using the stimulus checks as “another opportunity to promote himself” and his bid for reelection this fall.

Critics have also pointed out that the money is a result of a bill passed by Congress with funds coming from the Treasury Department – not the president.

Since the coronavirus outbreak came to the United States, Trump has faced accusations that his administration failed to properly prepare for the impending crisis. Unsurprisingly, these criticisms are fueling political attacks from his opponents – including presumed Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden – who question his leadership abilities.

As the economy nosedives, Trump is undoubtedly fully aware that if this trend continues it could prove fatal to his reelection campaign. As such, he may hope that being firmly linked to these stimulus checks – by including his name printed on each one – may help to repair the public perception of his handling of the crisis.