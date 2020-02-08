Trump’s furious phone call with Boris revealed: President was ‘apoplectic’

The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Trump to explain the decision and called for allies to work together to build rival systems that would mean Huawei could be phased out.

Two officials have told how the US President raged during the conversation soon after the decision on 5G was announced. Mr Johnson decided to give Huawei a limited role in the next generation technology despite intense lobbying from Washington over fears it will allow China to spy on Britain and sabotage infrastructure.

But one official briefed about the call said the president was “apoplectic” with the PM and another confirmed the conversation was “very difficult”.

At the time of the call, Downing Street issued a short statement that did not refer to any tensions.

“The prime minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies,” a spokesman said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged No 10 not to press ahead with Huawei in the days before the decision was made.