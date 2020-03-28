Trump’s Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Defends POTUS’ Controversial, Incorrect Coronavirus Responses

Melania Trump and Donald Trump’s White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently came to the POTUS’s defense after American criticized his responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know why the media has to continue to look backward. The president didn’t have a crystal ball there. And he has acted appropriately. He has acted appropriately from the beginning,” Grisham said.

But Political Flare journalist Jason Miciak noted that Trump actually gave incorrect and controversial responses to the outbreak. For instance, the president once called the virus a hoax. He also claimed that two game-changing drugs have already been approved by the FDA when they haven’t.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a new campaign attacking the POTUS and every single wrong thing he said about the deadly coronavirus. In the clip, which he uploaded on Twitter, Trump was quoted as saying that if only the people knew about the virus, they could’ve done something to prevent it from spreading and taking the lives of thousands of people.

But the fact of the matter is that the POTUS is aware of the virus. He was first informed of its existence in January, but he refused to take it seriously. It was only this month after one American passed away that the president took coronavirus seriously.

After Biden shared his newest campaign with the caption “Donald Trump has failed the American people,” netizens couldn’t help but react to it.

“The Trump administration willfully spread disinformation to buy time to position themselves to personally profit from the death and misery of the pandemic. Any other narrative is sugarcoating and obfuscating that objective truth,” Twitter user @SRMillar3 said.

“He knew. He delayed, He called it a hoax,” Twitter user @SashaFierce60 said.

“Mr. President, I have a slogan for you. #RememberInNovember. This man has no clue what he’s doing. And after his response to Peter Alexander yesterday, I am absolutely lost for words. Can’t wait to watch you get sworn in!” Twitter user @SlavicLady88 said.