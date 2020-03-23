Truth About Rumors Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Planning Secret Beach Wedding In Cabo

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly planning a secret beach wedding in Cabo.

Rumors about the former couple’s alleged wedding have been rife for months. And now, Life and Style has claimed that the low-key event will still push through.

“They are getting married in Cabo and this time they will keep it under wraps until the affair has happened. What Brad craves most now is getting settled down and living happily with his soulmate, Jen,” a source told the tabloid.

The insider went on to say that Pitt’s entire family is delighted to learn about his wedding plans. After all, they have been praying for years for the actor to get back together with Aniston and their prayers have finally been answered.

Unfortunately, there is no way that the claims made by the tabloid are correct. Pitt and Aniston have not gotten back together so there is absolutely no way that they could be planning their second wedding in Cabo.

Pitt’s family has also maintained a low-profile despite the actor’s successful career in Hollywood. As such, they wouldn’t ever express their alleged preference for Aniston.

Earlier this year, Pitt and Aniston reunited at the Oscars and rumors claimed that they have gotten back together. But a source told People that this is not the case.

“Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it. It was an emotional night, but she is not dating Brad. They are friends and are happy with each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it,” the source said.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Aniston and Pitt have been rumored to be tying the knot again. Earlier this year, New Idea claimed that the former couple exchanged “I dos” at the Chateau Miraval estate in France. However, this was also proven to be incorrect.