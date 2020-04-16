Turkey daily death toll exceeds 100 for second day in a row.

Turkey’s single-day death toll from coronavirus exceeded 100 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, the health minister tweeted, while the number of daily cases surged over 4,000.

The country registered 115 COVID-19 deaths and 4,281 new cases for the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on his official Twitter account. Tuesday’s toll stood at 107.

With the latest figures, Turkey’s fatalities have reached 1,518 and the number of cases nearly 70,000.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced another curfew for next weekend including Istanbul and Ankara.

The government has taken a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus including closing schools and universities and banning mass gatherings.