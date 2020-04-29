 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Turkey extends closure of schools to end-May over…

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

ANKARA, April 29 – Turkey has extended the closure of schools until the end of May as part of its measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday.

Ankara announced the initial closure of schools on March 12 after it reported its first case of COVID-19 and now has nearly 115,000 cases with a death toll of nearly 3,000. Selcuk made the announcement at a news conference.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *