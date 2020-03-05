Turkey holidays: Government updates travel advice – how will it affect your holidays?

TURKEY holidays are very popular among British travellers. The country offers bargain breaks, a rich culture and excellent beaches. However, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has now updated their travel advice for Turkey – what will change for you?

Turkey holidays attract great numbers of British tourists every year. In 2019, British nationals made over 2.5 million visits to Turkey. The FCO has now updated their travel advice to the beloved holiday destination.

The government has amended its information on both visa requirements and coronavirus. Britons can now visit Turkey without a visa. Prior to 2 March, Britons had to purchase a visa which cost approximately £27 per person. The visas were valid for multiple stays up to a maximum of 90 days in a 180-day period. However, last month Turkey has announced it would scrap the visa requirement for Britons and some European Union countries. The FCO said: “British Citizens travelling to Turkey for tourist or business purposes can travel without a visa for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. “If you hold a different type of British nationality (eg BN(O), British Overseas Citizen, British Protected Person or British Subject), check visa requirements with the Turkish Consulate General before you travel.

“These types of passport are classed as ‘UK Special Passports’ in the Turkish e-Visa system. “You’ll need to apply for a visa from the Turkish Consulate General before you travel. “If you plan to remain in Turkey for a period of more than 90 days, you should either apply for a longer stay visa before you travel, or get a residence permit from the local authorities in Turkey before your 90-day stay has elapsed.” Britons also need to be careful when it comes to their passports if they’re heading to Turkey.

“The Turkish government advise that your passport should be valid for at least six months from the date you enter Turkey and that there is a full blank page for the entry and exit stamp,” stated the FCO. Turkey has also introduced new measures in relation to coronavirus that the FCO included in their update. However, the country itself has not yet reported any cases of coronavirus. “There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in China, some other countries in the region and elsewhere,” said the UK government.

“The Turkish authorities have introduced a number of precautionary measures. “All international passengers are being screened with a thermal camera. “Those displaying signs of a temperature will then be referred to a medical adviser. “You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities.