Turkey: More than 35,000 migrants entered the EU

Turkey claims to have let more than 35,000 migrants cross the border towards the EU. By Saturday evening at around 9:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. CET), 36,776 migrants would have crossed the border via the province of Edirne, the Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Saturday evening via Twitter.

In the province of Edirne there are border crossings to Greece and Bulgaria. However, until the evening, neither Sofia nor Athens reported the arrival of large numbers of migrants.

Erdogan had previously confirmed that Turkey was no longer holding refugees on their way to Europe and said that the border had been opened to migrants. Since Friday, numerous migrants in Turkey have been making their way to the border and trying to get into the EU.

Turkey has already taken in more than 3.6 million refugees from Syria. A refugee pact with the EU in 2016 actually stipulates that Turkey is preventing migrants from entering the EU. In addition, Greece can send migrants who have illegally entered the Greek islands back to Turkey. In return, Ankara maintains financial support. (Dpa / KLE)