Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises by 93 to 3,174 -…

ANKARA, April 30 – The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 93 in the last 24 hours to 3,174, with 2,615 new cases of the virus, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The total number of cases rose to 120,204, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States.

A total of 48,886 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours stood at 42,004, raising the total number of tests since during the outbreak to just over 1 million. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)