‘Turn up the heat!’ Brexit Party’s Tice demands UK negotiators strike ‘fearful’ EU ‘hard’

BREXIT Party chairman Richard Tice has demanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson turn up the heat on the EU accelerating trade talks now the UK is free of Brussels after officially leaving the bloc on January 31.

In a piece the ardent Brexiteer penned for the Daily Telegraph he said the UK should attempt to strike a deal with the bloc in the summer regardless of the autumn, as EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier suggested, so the UK can adhere to the December 2020 trade deal deadline. Mr Tice said: “Now we have left, attention is switching to our negotiating tactics and ambitions for free trade deals. There is already much hand wringing about whether there is enough time to hammer out an agreement with the EU before the December 2020 deadline.

“Brussels is trying to worry people, saying a deal needs to be done in the Autumn to allow for ratification by the year end. “Rather than fret that the timetable is too constrained, I suggest we take EU negotiators by surprise, and make it even tighter, by the end of June. “We must not wait for the EU to be ready to talk in March. Instead, we should shock them, while they are fearful and weakened. We should approach this in the way our magnificent Special Forces approach their military operations: hitting the target hard and fast, with pinpoint precision. “There is nothing like a short time frame in business to focus minds. The mechanism is there, using Article 24 of the World Trade Organisation rules.” He added: “If they refuse to sign up to this tighter time frame, let’s make it clear we will stop the talks and urgently adopt such measures as are required to prepare for life under WTO rules from December, such as slashing corporation tax, changing VAT and ditching unnecessary regulations. Investment would pour into the country.”

Mr Tice, who used Nissan’s interest in Britain as an example, said the UK leading the trade talks timetable would shock the bloc into getting a deal done without delay. He added: “Nissan has already shown it is ready to expand in the UK under this scenario. I am confident others will follow. “The EU will bleat and splutter and say it can’t be done. There is no such word as can’t; just won’t. We must not be held back at this crucial time by unelected, protectionist, bureaucrats in Brussels. “Forget the bluster – I could smell the anxiety in the EU Parliament last week. Elected MEPs from other countries were congratulating us and wishing us well; while officials were full of concern. “The penny has finally dropped: they know that our economy is doing much better than the main Eurozone countries, and is forecast to continue in that vein.”

Currently, the all-important matter of Britain’s fishing policy has come under the spotlight with Mr Johnson and Mr Barnier both taking a hardline stance on the issue. Mr Johnson has in the past declared he will scrap the much-maligned Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) once the UK is out of the EU. Since Brexit Day, the row over the future of UK waters has intensified with some British fishermen fearing their ships could be torched. There has also been speculation EU fishermen could blockade UK boats from entering key ports on the continent. Following Brexit Day, the French government accused the London Fisheries Convention of being “disrespectful” after they lost their licence to fish in Guernsey.