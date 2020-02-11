TV licence cost: How much is the TV licence? BBC confirms price will rise in April

TV LICENCES will be rising in line with inflation for the third time since 2017, but how much exactly will this licence cost now?

The TV licence fee will increase according to the BBC amid government ministers considering whether to decriminalise non-payment of the fee. The TV licence fee deal is in line with inflation, and with increases the Government pledged to implement year on year in 2017. But how much will the BBC TV licence actually cost in April 2020?

How much is a TV licence? As of April 1, 2020, the new annual television licence fee will increase from £154.50 to £157.50. The British government is responsible for setting the level of the licence fee and announced in 2016 it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1, 2017. This new licence fee equates to just £3.02 a week or £13.13 a month. The cost of an annual black and white licence will rise from £52 to £53.

Those who are blind (severely sight impaired) are entitled to a 50 percent concession on the cost of a licence and from April 1, 2020, this amount will be £78.75. There will be no change to the Accommodation for Residential Care concession, which is available to people living in certain types of residential care accommodation, which may include care homes or sheltered housing. There is no impact on the free over-75s licence as it currently stands and from June 1, 2020, anyone aged 75 or over receiving Pension Credit will be eligible to apply for a free TV Licence. Pension Credit can be in the name of the licence holder, or in their partner’s name if they are a couple and living at the same address. But if Pension Credit is not being received, then the TV Licence will need to be paid for.

The decision to raise prices has caused outrage across social media. One user tweeted: “So the @BBC are now hiking up the #tvlicence from £154.70 to £157.50 on April 1st. 3 million over 75 yr olds no longer receive free licences. BBC a public broadcaster still paying celebs & presenters £1m+”. Another person wrote: “#BBC are hiking the #TVLicence again. It’s time to take a stand. It’s not the public’s responsibility to forcefully fund the @BBC. Channels should be optional just like others we have to pay for.” One social media user added: “If you don’t watch the BBC – or could live without it – why should you pay the #tvlicence? It’s a punishment for poorer people and households. I don’t suppose the 1 percent give it a second thought.”

The BBC had already faced backlash after it announced plans to stop free television licences to most over-75s, except those receiving Pension Credit from June 2020. Age UK’s Charity Director Caroline Abrahams said: “A £3 a year increase to the TV licence fee may not sound much but will be yet another blow to the hundreds of thousands of over-75s who will struggle to afford a TV licence from June. “The clock is ticking, and with only a few months to go, the BBC and the Government must urgently sit down and broker a solution to the TV licence debacle. “Many of the over-75s who will lose their free licence are housebound due to ill health and disabilities and are almost completely reliant on their TV for entertainment, companionship and as a way to stay connected with the rapidly changing world. “Although the poorest older people, those eligible for Pension Credit, would supposedly continue to be entitled to a free TV Licence under the BBC’s proposed scheme, we know that some two in five of all those eligible don’t claim, in which case they and others whose incomes are only just above the line are set to face horrible decisions over whether they can afford to continue to watch TV at all. “We urge the Government to do the right thing and take back responsibility for this important welfare benefit.”

Last year, the Government said it would consider whether failure to pay the fee should cease to be a criminal offence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review of the sanction for non-payment of the charge, which funds the BBC. Prosecution for non-payment of the fee can currently end in a court appearance and potential fine of up to £1,000. But the BBC warned decriminalisation could cost the BBC around £200m a year. The culture secretary, Nicky Morgan, will give a speech on Wednesday on the future of media and broadcasting, in which she is expected to launch a consultation on whether to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee.

Do you need a TV licence? According to British law, you need to have a TV licence if you: Watch or record programmes as they’re being shown on TV, on any channel Watch or stream programmes live on an online TV service (such as ITV Hub, All 4, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, Sky Go, etc.) Download or watch any BBC programmes on iPlayer. These rules apply to any device which you use, including a television, desktop computer, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, games console, digital box or DVD/VHS recorder.

How much is a TV licence?