TV licence: Do you have to have a TV licence to watch Netflix?

TV LICENCE fees will increase this year, the government has announced, with annual prices set to increase by £3 for UK residents. Do you have to have a TV licence to watch Netflix?

TV licence fees will increase under the BBC this year, leaving some people having to cough up more money annually. The change is likely to affect those already struggling to come up with the costs, but won’t affect those who rely on streaming services for their viewing haabits.

TV licences are for people in the UK who choose to watch live satellite or terrestrial television. People will also need to use them when watching live television via an online service. These online services include ITV Hub, All 4, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV and Sky Go.

Netflix does not require people to hold a TV licence for them to take advantage of their services. As they do not televise live events and most of their content is on-demand, people can sign up for the service without paying the annual licence fee. Those streaming services which do stream live television, including Now TV or Amazon Prime Video, will require a licence, however. The BBC also requires people who want to watch catch-up or live television via their computer or TV set to own a licence.

TV licences cover a single property and everyone living there. They also cover the following devices: – TV sets – Computers – Laptops – Tablets – Mobile phones – Any device which receives a TV signal

The government announced TV licence prices would rise from April 1 this year. TV licence fees will rise from £154.50 to £157.50. The cost of an annual licence for black and white television sets will rise from £52.00 to £53.00. The BBC said licence owners would pay roughly £3.02 more per week or £13.13 per month.