TV Licence fee SCRAPPED? Could BBC scrap fee permanently?

A consultation looking at whether the TV licence fee should be decriminalised was launched on Wednesday by Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan. This step could be the first on the path to the permanent scrapping of the fee.

Will the BBC TV licence fee be scrapped? After Wednesday’s announcement, the odds on the fee being scrapped by 2027 – a year suggested today by Baroness Morgan – stand at 5/4 with Paddy Power. Longer odds of 14/1 are available from the bookmaker for those that think the licence fee won’t see out the year. The TV licence costs £154.50 but that will increase by £3 in April, and Paddy Power say there’s a 6/1 chance it will go up again in 2021.

The BBC has faced increased criticism in recent weeks and even announced 450 jobs were being cut from newsrooms to save £80 million. With that in mind, Paddy Power says it's rated 20/1 that the BBC fails to exist altogether by 2030.

Paddy Power BBC TV Licence fee odds in full: 5/4 BBC Licence fee to be scrapped by 2027 6/4 To be scrapped before 2025 2/1 Licence fee to still be in place in 2030 6/1 Licence fee to increase again in 2021 10/1 To be scrapped in 2021 14/1 To be scrapped in 2020 20/1 The BBC to cease to exist by 2030

You need a TV licence if you want to watch or record live television, or to watch or download BBC shows on iPlayer. Those without a licence risk a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record. Even if you do not have a television, you still need a TV licence to watch iPlayer on a laptop, computer, phone or tablet. If you’re only watching television shows after they’ve been broadcast, you must have a licence.

Announcing the consultation in the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Baroness Morgan said: “We are today launching a public consultation on whether to decriminalise TV licence evasion, making it a civil rather than a criminal offence. “We’ll also announce a new payment plan to allow people who struggle to pay the licence fee to spread out their payments evenly. “We will closely consider the impact it could have on the BBC, as well as the British people who pay for the BBC. “Accountability and value for money for taxpayers must be at the heart of how the BBC is funded. “That’s why we have made the BBC be more transparent about what it pays its highest-earning stars.”

The BBC doesn’t want the licence scrapped and says it cost it £200 million a year. The broadcaster did announce it was dropping the fee for all over 75s from June. There were around 26 million active TV licences in 2019 that generated £3.69 billion for the BBC. David Perry QC previously looked into the decriminalisation of the TV licence five years ago.

