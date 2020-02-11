TV licence: Why do you need a TV licence? Do you need a TV licence if you don’t watch BBC?

TV licences are required by law for individuals who watch or stream live television. The BBC faced backlash in recent months after announcing it planned to revoke free TV licences for over-75s. Now there has been more anger as it was announced the cost of the annual TV licence fee is due to rise from April 1. But why do you actually need a TV licence and do you need one if you do not watch any BBC channels?

The BBC has announced the cost of the annual TV licence fee will increase from £154.50 to £157.50 on April 1.

The British government is responsible for setting the licence fee and announced in 2016 the cost would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1, 2017.

The new licence fee works out as £3.02 a week or £13.13 a month.

The cost of an annual black and white licence will rise from £52 to £53.

Those who are blind (severely sight impaired) are entitled to a 50 percent concession on the cost of a licence which means from April 1, 2020, this amount will be £78.75.

Currently there will be no impact on the free licence for over-75s, however, from June 1, 2020, anyone aged 75 or over receiving Pension Credit will be eligible to apply for a free TV Licence.

Pension Credit can be in the name of the licence holder, or in their partner’s name if they are a couple and living at the same address.

If Pension Credit is not being received, then the TV Licence will need to be paid for at the new increased annual cost.