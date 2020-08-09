Twins head straight for booze aisle in Asda as they get 96th birthday wish

Pensioners Lilian Cox and Doris Hobday made two 96th birthday wishes: to meet actor Jason Statham and to go back to their favourite supermarket.

Unfortunately Jason was busy, but Asda flung open their doors exclusively for the Tipton Twins.

And they did it in style wearing unicorn face masks… and headed straight for the drinks section.

Britain’s oldest identical twins, they have shopped in the supermarket since it opened more than 20 years ago and were applauded by staff when they returned to the store.

Bosses at the supermarket giant opened their doors at 9am yesterday to give the ladies – unable to go throughout the pandemic – the run of their favourite shop.

The twins were so keen to return to the store, they even agreed to self isolate for seven days to protect others at their residential complex.

“They spoilt me rotten,” Doris said.

“I’ve had my whisky and lemonade. I used to get a bottle every Tuesday. It was lovely to put my shoes on after being in slippers for six months. I might not put my slippers on again.”

Lils pointed out they put the Daily Mirror in their trolley and said: “We love it because our photo was in it right next to Jason Statham in a towel.

“It wouldn’t take me long to rip that towel off. We love Asda because the people that work there are all lovely. We always have a giggle with the staff. We want to come back tomorrow

“We used to go every Tuesday morning on the ring and ride, we’d do our shop then enjoy a bacon butty and a natter in the cafe. I was dying to go back shopping – nearly as much as I want to meet Jason Statham.”

The pair won fans online when arguing over who likes the actor, 53, the most after revealing they watched every Fast and Furious film.

Lils does have a favourite member of staff, adding: “I love the woman on the chickens she’s a cheeky bugger. She was off today but sent her love.”

Doris added: “It’s worth doing the seven days in isolation for this. It’s special getting your own things and not relying on someone else. They don’t check the dates.”

The twins who made GMB host Piers Morgan blush by telling him the secret to a long life is “plenty of sex” have 30,000 followers on social media.

Lil’s granddaughter, Kerry Clarke, 35, said: “It was just lovely, the experience they had today money couldn’t buy. It was so special. To see how happy they were.

“Aunt Doris put the mask on and her glasses steamed up and they had both had a bit of problems getting them round the hearing aids.”

The twins are amazingly close despite having vastly different lives.

Factory steel polisher Lils had five children but raised them mainly as a single mum.

While Doris, didn’t have any children, during her 65 year marriage to the love of her life Raymond. They have lived together for 12 years after Raymond died.

The store yesterday paid for their shopping and Richard Kennea, store manager, Asda Great Bridge said: “It’s been such a pleasure to have Lil and Doris back in store to see us – we’ve really missed them both.”

Having a cuppa before they went home, Lils added: “We feel normal. The war wasn’t this bad. After lockdown I will be down straight away.”